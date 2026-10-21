ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Woman Dies After Keeping 'Kalash' On Chest For 9 Days During Navratri Ritual

Virendra Yadav with his wife Sachita Devi's body. Sachita performed the ritual at the Badi Durga temple complex in Triveniganj Bazar during Navratri. ( ETV Bharat )

Supaul: A 35-year-old woman died in Bihar's Supaul district after observing a nine-day Navratri ritual in which she worshipped deity Durga with a 'kalash' (sacred pot) placed on her chest. The woman, identified as Sachita Devi, reportedly complained of severe chest pain before her condition deteriorated. The exact cause of death is yet to be established.

Sachita, the wife of Virendra Yadav and a resident of Ward 4 in the Triveniganj Nagar Parishad area, performed the ritual at the Badi Durga temple complex in Triveniganj Bazar during Navratri.

She returned home on Tuesday after completing the nine-day observance. However, her health reportedly deteriorated that night after she experienced chest pain. Although she felt some relief temporarily, the pain returned on Wednesday morning, prompting her family to take her to the Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Hospital.

The doctors at Triveniganj Sub-Divisional Hospital, declared Sachita Devi brought dead. (ETV Bharat)

The doctor on duty, Umesh Kumar Mandal, declared her brought dead.

According to family members, Sachita's pulse rate had weakened two days after she began the ritual. They said a doctor had advised her to discontinue the fast, but she continued the observance.

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Confirmed

Her husband, Virendra Yadav, said she had worshipped Goddess Durga with the kalash placed on her chest from the first day of Navratri.

"She returned home on Tuesday after completing nine days of worship. Her health suddenly deteriorated that night. Although she felt some relief after a while, she complained of chest pain again on Wednesday morning. We took her to the sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," he said.