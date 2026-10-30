Woman, Who Went To London For Studies, Found Dead In Posh Apartment In Pimpri-Chinchwad
Her body was found in a decomposed state, and the exact cause of her death is unknown.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 34-year-old woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who had gone to London to pursue an MBA, was found dead in a locked flat at the upscale Lodha Belmondo residential complex in Gahunje near Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Her body was found in a decomposed state, and the exact cause of her death is unknown. Shirgaon police are investigating the case, examining all possible angles.
The deceased has been identified as Mugdha Avinash Deshmukh. According to available information, she went to London in July 2025 for higher education and was pursuing an MBA.
She was in regular contact with her family while abroad. However, her last conversation with her mother took place on October 23, 2026. When the family was unable to contact her thereafter, they became concerned and began making inquiries with her friends.
Through one of her friends in London, the family learnt that Mugdha had left the city towards the end of August. This raised further concerns about her whereabouts. Her parents also attempted to contact the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom for assistance but after failing to obtain the expected response, began searching for her themselves.
During an examination of her bank transactions, the family discovered that her credit card had been used in India on online platforms like Zomato, Blinkit, and Swiggy. These transactions showed that she was in India and not in London, where her family believed she was studying.
Following this, her family lodged a complaint alleging her abduction at the Usmanpura Police Station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Police launched a technical investigation. Based on mobile phone location data and other technical information, investigators traced Mugdha's location to where she was found dead. Police obtained information about the relevant flat and, as it was locked, opened the door using a duplicate key. They found her decomposed body inside.
Senior Inspector Devendra Chavan of Shirgaon Police Station said the exact cause of Mugdha's death had not yet been established. The post-mortem report and analysis of technical data from her mobile phone are expected to help investigators determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
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