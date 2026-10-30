ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Who Went To London For Studies, Found Dead In Posh Apartment In Pimpri-Chinchwad

File photo of the deceased Mughda Deshmukh ( ETV Bharat )

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 34-year-old woman from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, who had gone to London to pursue an MBA, was found dead in a locked flat at the upscale Lodha Belmondo residential complex in Gahunje near Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Her body was found in a decomposed state, and the exact cause of her death is unknown. Shirgaon police are investigating the case, examining all possible angles.

The deceased has been identified as Mugdha Avinash Deshmukh. According to available information, she went to London in July 2025 for higher education and was pursuing an MBA. She was in regular contact with her family while abroad. However, her last conversation with her mother took place on October 23, 2026. When the family was unable to contact her thereafter, they became concerned and began making inquiries with her friends. Through one of her friends in London, the family learnt that Mugdha had left the city towards the end of August. This raised further concerns about her whereabouts. Her parents also attempted to contact the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom for assistance but after failing to obtain the expected response, began searching for her themselves.