ETV Bharat / state

Kanpur Hospital Doctors Restore Woman's Vision Without Surgery, Use Unique Technique To Treat Blood Clot

Kanpur: Doctors at LLR Hospital in Kanpur have successfully treated a blood clot in a patient's eye by using an injection typically used to dissolve blood clots in the heart. The technique restored her vision along with subsiding the excruciating pain she was suffering.

Doctors claim it is the first time in the world that an injection typically administered to cardiac patients was used to treat a critical ocular condition. Moving forward, this technique can be adopted to provide rapid relief to patients suffering from similar eye ailments, they said.

Dr Parvez Khan, head of the department of ophthalmology at LLR Hospital said the woman had arrived at the hospital on May 13 with loss of vision, swollen eyes and severe pain. It was seen that her intraocular pressure was several times higher than normal, he said.

"Initially, she was administered antibiotics and medications to reduce eye pressure, but everything proved ineffective. Subsequently, an ultrasound examination revealed that her condition was critical. In medical terms, she was suffering from "kissing choroid", where blood collects in the suprachoroidal space, causing choroid layers on opposite sides of the eye to swell and touch each other in the centre," Dr Khan explained.

According to Dr Khan, the standard protocol involves surgically removing the clots within the first six hours, a window that had already elapsed. So, the only alternative was to wait 15 to 20 days for the clot to dissolve naturally before proceeding with surgery, he said.