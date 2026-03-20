Woman Veterinarian Dies After Hippopotamus Attack At Karnataka's Shivamogga Sanctuary
The veterinary officer succumbed to injuries after being attacked while treating an animal at a Karnataka sanctuary.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Shivamogga: A 27-year-old woman veterinarian died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Sanctuary in Shivamogga, officials said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Dr Sameeksha Reddy, a native of Bengaluru, had recently joined the sanctuary as a veterinary officer.
According to officials, she had gone to the zoo hospital around 10:30 PM on Thursday to treat a sun conure bird. Later, at around 11.45 PM, while checking the body temperature of a pregnant hippopotamus using a thermal camera, the animal suddenly attacked her.
She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Shivamogga Max Hospital, where she underwent surgery but succumbed to her injuries at around 6.30 AM on Friday, said Dr Amarakshara, Executive Director of the sanctuary, in a statement.
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre expressed deep condolences over the incident. Khandre said that the government stands with the family of the deceased doctor in this difficult time and directed officials to provide compensation to the family of the deceased as per the rules.
He also instructed that veterinarians in all zoos across the state should follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while treating any wildlife. Khandre further instructed to have a team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials investigate the tragedy and submit a report within seven days.
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