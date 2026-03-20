ETV Bharat / state

Woman Veterinarian Dies After Hippopotamus Attack At Karnataka's Shivamogga Sanctuary

Shivamogga: A 27-year-old woman veterinarian died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Sanctuary in Shivamogga, officials said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Dr Sameeksha Reddy, a native of Bengaluru, had recently joined the sanctuary as a veterinary officer.

According to officials, she had gone to the zoo hospital around 10:30 PM on Thursday to treat a sun conure bird. Later, at around 11.45 PM, while checking the body temperature of a pregnant hippopotamus using a thermal camera, the animal suddenly attacked her.

She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Shivamogga Max Hospital, where she underwent surgery but succumbed to her injuries at around 6.30 AM on Friday, said Dr Amarakshara, Executive Director of the sanctuary, in a statement.