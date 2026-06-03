ETV Bharat / state

Woman Undertrial Accused Of Uncle's Murder Dies By Suicide In Bastar Central Jail

Bastar: A woman undertrial lodged in Bastar Central Jail on charges of murdering her uncle allegedly died by suicide inside the prison. The woman, identified as Jaymati, had been lodged in judicial custody for the past two months. According to police records, she was accused of killing her uncle after allegedly enduring prolonged harassment and molestation.

Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag said the incident came to light on the morning of May 31 when jail authorities reported that a female inmate had taken her own life inside the barracks.

"Police received information that a woman prisoner booked under Section 302 (murder) had died by suicide inside the district jail. A police team reached the spot, conducted the necessary proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, a case of unnatural death was registered and the matter has been placed before a Judicial Magistrate for inquiry," Nag said. He added that further investigation is underway.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that the woman may have been under severe emotional and psychological stress. According to police sources, Jaymati was the mother of three young children. Investigators said that neither her husband nor any other family member had visited her in jail so far.