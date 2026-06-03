Woman Undertrial Accused Of Uncle's Murder Dies By Suicide In Bastar Central Jail
According to police records, she was accused of killing her uncle after allegedly enduring prolonged harassment and molestation.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Bastar: A woman undertrial lodged in Bastar Central Jail on charges of murdering her uncle allegedly died by suicide inside the prison. The woman, identified as Jaymati, had been lodged in judicial custody for the past two months. According to police records, she was accused of killing her uncle after allegedly enduring prolonged harassment and molestation.
Bastar Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maheshwar Nag said the incident came to light on the morning of May 31 when jail authorities reported that a female inmate had taken her own life inside the barracks.
"Police received information that a woman prisoner booked under Section 302 (murder) had died by suicide inside the district jail. A police team reached the spot, conducted the necessary proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, a case of unnatural death was registered and the matter has been placed before a Judicial Magistrate for inquiry," Nag said. He added that further investigation is underway.
Preliminary inquiries suggest that the woman may have been under severe emotional and psychological stress. According to police sources, Jaymati was the mother of three young children. Investigators said that neither her husband nor any other family member had visited her in jail so far.
Officials suspect that loneliness and prolonged mental distress may have contributed to the extreme step, though the exact cause of death will be determined only after the completion of the investigation.
The case has also raised questions over security of inmates and whether adequate attention was given to the inmate's mental health condition and whether any preventive measures were taken after she showed signs of emotional distress.
Since inmates are typically subject to regular monitoring, questions are now being asked about how the woman was able to take the step without intervention. Authorities have said that the ongoing judicial inquiry will examine all aspects of the case, including prison security arrangements and the circumstances that led to the inmate's death.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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