ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Young Sons Found Dead In Rajasthan's Balotra; Police Probe Suspected Suicide

The incident took place in Dudhwa village under the Pachpadra police station limits in Balotra ( ETV Bharat )

Balotra: A 25-year-old woman and her two young sons were found dead in an apparent case of suicide in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Dudhwa village under the Pachpadra police station limits in Balotra. The incident came to light after family members and local residents found out about the deaths and alerted the police.

Pachpadra Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Choudhary said the bodies of the woman and her two children have been taken into custody and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

"The deceased woman's family is submitting a complaint. A case will be registered based on the report, and further legal action will follow," Choudhary said.