Woman, Two Young Sons Found Dead In Rajasthan's Balotra; Police Probe Suspected Suicide
The deceased have been identified as Mooli Devi (25), her two-year-old son, and her two-month-old infant son.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Balotra: A 25-year-old woman and her two young sons were found dead in an apparent case of suicide in Rajasthan's Balotra district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place in Dudhwa village under the Pachpadra police station limits in Balotra. The incident came to light after family members and local residents found out about the deaths and alerted the police.
Pachpadra Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Choudhary said the bodies of the woman and her two children have been taken into custody and shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.
"The deceased woman's family is submitting a complaint. A case will be registered based on the report, and further legal action will follow," Choudhary said.
Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the suspected suicide. Officials said they are examining all possible angles, including the reasons that may have driven the woman to take the extreme step.
The deceased have been identified as Mooli Devi (25), her two-year-old son, and her two-month-old infant son. With the help of local residents, police recovered the bodies from a water tank and shifted them to the hospital mortuary.
Further investigation is underway.
In another incident, a couple and their two young children died after the couple allegedly jumped into a water storage tank after throwing the children into it in Lokhari village of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district late Sunday night.
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