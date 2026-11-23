ETV Bharat / state

Woman Returning With Two Sons After Filing Police Complaint, Killed As Truck Runs Over Them In Rajasthan

Neemrana Police have seized the truck ( ETV Bharat )

Neemrana: A woman and her two minor sons were killed when a speeding trailer truck hit them while they were crossing the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 in Neemrana area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Monday, police said.

The woman, identified as Kavita Devi, was returning home after filing a complaint against her husband at the Neemrana police station when the incident occurred. The impact was so severe that all three died on the spot.

Neemrana Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Yadav said a trailer truck ran over a woman and her two sons near the police station while they were crossing the road to catch a bus. All three were residents of Dugheda village in the Behror region, he said. The SHO said that the woman had come to the Neemrana police station with her sons to lodge a complaint against her husband. All succumbed to their injuries on the spot, Yadav said.