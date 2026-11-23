Woman Returning With Two Sons After Filing Police Complaint, Killed As Truck Runs Over Them In Rajasthan
Neemrana Police said the woman's complaint and the road accident are being simultaneously probed to determine the actual cause of the incident.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
Neemrana: A woman and her two minor sons were killed when a speeding trailer truck hit them while they were crossing the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 in Neemrana area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Monday, police said.
The woman, identified as Kavita Devi, was returning home after filing a complaint against her husband at the Neemrana police station when the incident occurred. The impact was so severe that all three died on the spot.
Neemrana Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Yadav said a trailer truck ran over a woman and her two sons near the police station while they were crossing the road to catch a bus. All three were residents of Dugheda village in the Behror region, he said.
The SHO said that the woman had come to the Neemrana police station with her sons to lodge a complaint against her husband. All succumbed to their injuries on the spot, Yadav said.
A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident, resulting in a massive traffic congestion on the highway.
Upon information, the Neemrana police team arrived at the site to assess the situation. The police took custody of the three bodies and shifted them to the mortuary at the Neemrana hospital. The trailer truck involved in the accident has also been seized, police said.
SHO Yadav said investigations are underway and all aspects of the case are being examined. "However, the full picture, including both the complaint and the incident, will become clear once the police investigation is complete. Efforts are on to determine the cause of the incident," he said.
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