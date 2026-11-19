Woman, Two Minor Daughters Die After Fire Breaks Out At House In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli
The woman's husband, who was sleeping with their two sons in the adjacent room, managed to escape.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Shamli: A 34-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house in Kaidi village near Eidgah under the jurisdiction of the Babari police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday night.
Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was caused by an explosion in the gas cylinder but investigations are underway to ascertain the exact causes, said Sumit Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamli.
The incident occurred at the house of Sajid, a resident of Kaidi village, when his wife Saida and their daughters, Adan (14) and Mahira (12), were asleep. The roof of the room collapsed as the flames spread rapidly through the house, trapping the three and leaving them no chance to escape.
#SHAMLIPOLICE अवगत कराना है कि दिनांक 19.11.2026 को रात्रि करीब 12:00 बजे थाना बाबरी क्षेत्रान्तर्गत ग्राम कैड़ी स्थित ईदगाह के पास साजिद पुत्र नियाजुद्दीन के मकान के एक बाहरी कमरे में गैस सिलेंडर फटने से आग लग गई तथा कमरे की छत भरभराकर नीचे गिर गई। घटना के समय कमरे में मौजूद साजिद की पत्नी उम्र करीब 34 वर्ष एवं दो पुत्रियां उम्र करीब 14 वर्ष व 12 वर्ष की मलबे में दबने एवं आग से झुलसने के कारण मृत्यु हो गई। सूचना प्राप्त होते ही स्थानीय पुलिस एवं उच्चाधिकारीगण तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचे तथा पुलिस एवं अग्निशमन विभाग की संयुक्त टीम द्वारा राहत एवं बचाव कार्य करते हुए आग पर काबू पाया गया। तीनों मृतकों के शवों को पंचायतनामा की कार्यवाही के उपरान्त पोस्टमार्टम हेतु भिजवा दिया गया है। प्रथम दृष्टया घटना गैस सिलेंडर में विस्फोट होने के कारण घटित होना प्रतीत हो रही है। घटना के वास्तविक कारणों की पुष्टि हेतु फील्ड यूनिट (FSL) एवं अग्निशमन विभाग द्वारा जांच की जा रही है। जांच में प्राप्त तथ्यों एवं साक्ष्यों के आधार पर अग्रिम आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। ➡️ उपरोक्त के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक शामली श्री सुमित शुक्ला की बाईट। #UPPolice @Sumitshukla1983 @AmarUjalaNews @JagranNews @Live_Hindustan @ABPNews @ANI @bstvlive @News1IndiaTweet @News18India @ZEEUPUK— Shamli police (@PoliceShamli) November 19, 2026
Alerted by the commotion, villagers rushed to the scene and attempted to extinguish the fire. Sajid, who was sleeping in the adjoining room with his two sons, was woken by the screams and rescued on time.
Soon the Dial 112 emergency response team and Babari Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar arrived at the scene with a police contingent. With the assistance of the villagers, the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control after a strenuous effort.
Taking to its X handle, Shamli Police informed that a gas cylinder exploded in an outer room of the house and its roof then collapsed. "Sajid’s wife, aged about 34, and two daughters, aged about 14 and 12, who were in the room at the time, died after being trapped under the debris and suffering burns," Sumit Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamli, said on social media.
"Upon receiving the information, local police and senior officers immediately reached the scene, and a joint team of police and the fire department brought the fire under control while carrying out rescue and relief operations. After inquest proceedings, the bodies of all three deceased were sent for postmortem," Shukla said.
In a statement, Shamli Police said that the Field Unit (FSL) and the fire department are investigating to establish the actual causes of the incident. Further necessary legal action will be taken based on the facts and evidence obtained during the investigation, it added.
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