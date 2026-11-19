ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Minor Daughters Die After Fire Breaks Out At House In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Roof of a room collapsed following the fire ( ETV Bharat )

Shamli: A 34-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 12 and 14, were charred to death after a fire broke out at their house in Kaidi village near Eidgah under the jurisdiction of the Babari police station in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Wednesday night.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident was caused by an explosion in the gas cylinder but investigations are underway to ascertain the exact causes, said Sumit Shukla, Additional Superintendent of Police, Shamli.

The incident occurred at the house of Sajid, a resident of Kaidi village, when his wife Saida and their daughters, Adan (14) and Mahira (12), were asleep. The roof of the room collapsed as the flames spread rapidly through the house, trapping the three and leaving them no chance to escape. Alerted by the commotion, villagers rushed to the scene and attempted to extinguish the fire. Sajid, who was sleeping in the adjoining room with his two sons, was woken by the screams and rescued on time. Soon the Dial 112 emergency response team and Babari Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar arrived at the scene with a police contingent. With the assistance of the villagers, the fire department managed to bring the blaze under control after a strenuous effort.