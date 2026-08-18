ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Children Injured In Durg Acid Attack

Durg: A woman and her two children sustained burn injuries following an acid attack on her by a motorcycle-borne person. The victim was participating in a Kanwar Yatra along with her children to offer water to Lord Shiva. The attacker fled from the spot after throwing acid on them on Monday and was nabbed later. He is learnt to have confessed to the crime.

The incident took place on Ravalidih and Arsanara Road in the area under the Nandini Police Station. The victim and her children are undergoing treatment at a private hospital where a team of doctors is continuously monitoring them. The doctors said that the woman's face and neck were burnt in the attack, while the two children suffered minor burns.

A case has been registered at the Nandini Police Station against the accused. Sources said that the Police learnt that the accused youth was in Karanji in Bhilai and went on to nab him. He is learnt to have disclosed that he knew the woman previously and that they had worked together at a paint factory.