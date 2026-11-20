ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Two Children Found Dead At Home In Chhattisgarh’s Balodabazar

Baloda Bazar: A 28-year-old woman and her two sons were found dead inside a room of their residence in Sukli village in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatpara district on Friday morning, with police suspecting that the victims had consumed poison.

The deceased were identified as Yukti Manikpuri and her two sons, aged between five and 10. According to police, officials received information about the deaths at around 4 AM on November 20 and rushed to the spot in the Giroudpuri outpost area. The bodies were found inside a room of the house.

During preliminary investigation, police learnt from family members and witnesses about alleged domestic discord between the deceased woman and her husband. Officials are examining all possible angles to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police officials suspect that the three may have died after consuming a poisonous substance. However, the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination and further investigation. Based on a complaint by Chandas Manikpuri, a resident of Sukli village, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Police said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.