ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Toddler Killed As Fire Breaks Out In 12-Storey Building In Mumbai's Vile Parle

Charred remains of portion of a building after fire broke out in the 12-storey residential building in Mumbai's Vile Parle ( PTI )

Mumbai: A young woman and a two-and-a-half-year-old child died, and six others were injured from burns after a massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building in Vile Parle (West), a western suburb of Mumbai, on Tuesday night, officials said.

The fire broke out suddenly on Tuesday night at 'Shanta Bhavan,' a 12-story building located on Baptista Road in Vile Parle (West). The blaze originated in two flats on the 11th floor. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the first report of the fire was received around 10:02 PM on Tuesday.

Upon receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police rushed to the scene immediately. Six people injured in the incident were immediately rushed to the nearby Nanavati Hospital.

However, Abir (aged 2.5 years) and Ankita (aged 23 years) were declared dead on arrival by doctors. The four other injured are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and their condition is stable. According to Dr Mugdha, the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, the injured are identified as Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi, and Abhishek.