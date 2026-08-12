Woman, Toddler Killed As Fire Breaks Out In 12-Storey Building In Mumbai's Vile Parle
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after three hours of tireless effort.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Mumbai: A young woman and a two-and-a-half-year-old child died, and six others were injured from burns after a massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a residential building in Vile Parle (West), a western suburb of Mumbai, on Tuesday night, officials said.
The fire broke out suddenly on Tuesday night at 'Shanta Bhavan,' a 12-story building located on Baptista Road in Vile Parle (West). The blaze originated in two flats on the 11th floor. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the first report of the fire was received around 10:02 PM on Tuesday.
Upon receiving the information, the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police rushed to the scene immediately. Six people injured in the incident were immediately rushed to the nearby Nanavati Hospital.
However, Abir (aged 2.5 years) and Ankita (aged 23 years) were declared dead on arrival by doctors. The four other injured are undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, and their condition is stable. According to Dr Mugdha, the Chief Medical Officer of the hospital, the injured are identified as Parth (32), Hiren (64), Yashasvi, and Abhishek.
Two fire brigade personnel who were also injured while bringing the fire under control were admitted to Cooper Hospital. Authorities stated that they were discharged after receiving primary treatment.
Fire brought under control after three hours
Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after three hours of tireless effort. By around 1:00 AM, the fire brigade had successfully contained the fire and completed cooling operations.
The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined; however, the flames had engulfed the electric wiring, AC units, and household belongings on the 11th floor. Consequently, the fire brigade has indicated that a short circuit is the suspected primary cause.
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