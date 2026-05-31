ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Three Minor Daughters Found Dead In MP's Shahdol, Probe Underway

Shahdol: A woman and her three minor daughters were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday, adding that an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident took place in Hirwar village under Papaund police station jurisdiction, they said.

According to police, the woman was living with her daughters. Her husband works outside the state for employment, while she stayed in the village with the children. Police said that the locals informed authorities after learning about the incident, following which officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while police said all possible angles are being examined. They were living in a house provided under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme in the Hirwar area.

Papaund police station in-charge Brijendra Mishra said the exact reason behind the incident remains unclear, and further investigation is underway. "The woman died by suicide along with her three daughters. The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained. The case is being investigated, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of her taking the extreme step," Mishra added.