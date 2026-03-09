Woman, Three Minor Daughters Found Dead In Field In Haryana; Cops Suspect Suicide
The woman's relatives allege she used to be harassed and tortured over dowry demands by her in-laws.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Nuh: A 28-year-old woman along with her three daughters, aged eight months, five and seven years were found dead in a mustard field in Badopur village of Ferozepur Jhirka of Haryana's Nuh on Monday. Police suspect the woman died by suicide along with her daughters due to domestic problems.
Police said bodies of the woman, identified as Sahila, resident of Badopur village, and her daughters, seven-year-old Aksha, five-year-old Samia and eight-month-old Sanaya, were found by her in-laws while searching for them in the morning.
Family members told police that Sahila had taken her minor daughters to the field for harvesting mustard on Sunday. However, when they did not return home to break their Roza with Iftar in the evening, family members became worried. Relatives and villagers started searching for them but no trace could be found, they said.
Next morning, the woman's in-laws arrived at the field and found the bodies of the three girls and the woman. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot.
Soon, Subhash Chand, in-charge of Ferozepur Jhirka police station arrived here with a team. The incident has been reported and investigations are underway, Chand said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital, Mandikheda for post-mortem, he added.
Police said initial information suggests that the incident occurred due to domestic dispute and family problems. The woman's husband Shahid is mentally ill following which, there was tension in the family, police said.
However, the woman's relatives have alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws and tortured over dowry demands since marriage. Currently, the case is being investigated from all angles and the actual cause of death will be revealed only after the probe is completed and the post-mortem report is ready, police said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read