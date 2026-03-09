ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Three Minor Daughters Found Dead In Field In Haryana; Cops Suspect Suicide

A large number of villagers gathered in the field where the bodies were found ( ETV Bharat )

Nuh: A 28-year-old woman along with her three daughters, aged eight months, five and seven years were found dead in a mustard field in Badopur village of ​​Ferozepur Jhirka of Haryana's Nuh on Monday. Police suspect the woman died by suicide along with her daughters due to domestic problems.

Police said bodies of the woman, identified as Sahila, resident of Badopur village, and her daughters, seven-year-old Aksha, five-year-old Samia and eight-month-old Sanaya, were found by her in-laws while searching for them in the morning.

Family members told police that Sahila had taken her minor daughters to the field for harvesting mustard on Sunday. However, when they did not return home to break their Roza with Iftar in the evening, family members became worried. Relatives and villagers started searching for them but no trace could be found, they said.

Next morning, the woman's in-laws arrived at the field and found the bodies of the three girls and the woman. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot.

Soon, Subhash Chand, in-charge of Ferozepur Jhirka police station arrived here with a team. The incident has been reported and investigations are underway, Chand said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of District Hospital, Mandikheda for post-mortem, he added.