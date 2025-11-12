ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Three Children Die After Allegedly Consuming Poison in Bihar’s Buxar

Police and locals gather near an ambulance outside Buxar Sadar Hospital after a woman and her three children died from poisoning. ( ETV Bharat )

Buxar: A woman and her three children died after allegedly consuming poison in Naya Bhojpur village, Buxar, Bihar, on Tuesday (November 11) after her husband reportedly refused to buy her a mobile phone.

Savita Devi, 30, allegedly gave pesticide to herself and her children around 1 PM. The family was taken to Dumraon Hospital and later referred to Sadar Hospital.

While receiving treatment at Dumraon Hospital after the incident, Savita Devi, her five-year-old daughter Jyoti, and her three-year-old son Akash died. Later, her one-year-old son Vikas, who had been referred to PMCH Patna after initial care, also passed away.

The incident has left the village mourning. Sunil Kumar, husband, said, "Savita asked for a mobile phone. When I couldn’t get it, she took this step." He explained that Savita, his third wife, took her own life after this argument. He added that his daughter Jyoti, from his first wife, also died earlier.