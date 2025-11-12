Woman, Three Children Die After Allegedly Consuming Poison in Bihar’s Buxar
Savita Devi and her two children died during treatment, while her one-year-old son Vikas, referred to PMCH Patna, later succumbed
Published : November 12, 2025 at 4:01 PM IST
Buxar: A woman and her three children died after allegedly consuming poison in Naya Bhojpur village, Buxar, Bihar, on Tuesday (November 11) after her husband reportedly refused to buy her a mobile phone.
Savita Devi, 30, allegedly gave pesticide to herself and her children around 1 PM. The family was taken to Dumraon Hospital and later referred to Sadar Hospital.
While receiving treatment at Dumraon Hospital after the incident, Savita Devi, her five-year-old daughter Jyoti, and her three-year-old son Akash died. Later, her one-year-old son Vikas, who had been referred to PMCH Patna after initial care, also passed away.
The incident has left the village mourning. Sunil Kumar, husband, said, "Savita asked for a mobile phone. When I couldn’t get it, she took this step." He explained that Savita, his third wife, took her own life after this argument. He added that his daughter Jyoti, from his first wife, also died earlier.
Dr Saraswati Chandra Mishra from Sadar Hospital confirmed that all four had ingested pesticide. "The one-year-old child was in critical condition and also passed away,” the doctor said.
After receiving information, Town Police Station Officer Manoj Kumar Singh and his team visited the hospital, initiated an investigation the same day, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.
Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman took this step due to a domestic dispute. The matter is currently under investigation as of Tuesday evening."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
