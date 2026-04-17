ETV Bharat / state

Woman Teacher, Two Children Injured In Acid Attack By Nephew In Punjab’s Gurdaspur; Accused Arrested

Gurdaspur: A government school teacher and two young students were seriously injured after a boy allegedly hurled acid inside a classroom in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The accused has been arrested by the police shortly after the attack.

According to officials, the accused, identified as Tejbir Singh, attacked teacher Lakhwinder Kaur while she was conducting a class at a government primary school. Two children present in the classroom, UKG student Prabhjot Kaur and Class 1 student Ajit Singh, also sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Talking about the incident, school teacher Surjit Kaur and village sarpanch Mandeep Singh said the incident occurred during regular school hours when the accused entered the classroom and threw acid at the teacher.