Woman Teacher, Two Children Injured In Acid Attack By Nephew In Punjab’s Gurdaspur; Accused Arrested
The accused, identified as Tejbir Singh, attacked teacher Lakhwinder Kaur while she was conducting a class at a government primary school.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 11:28 PM IST
Gurdaspur: A government school teacher and two young students were seriously injured after a boy allegedly hurled acid inside a classroom in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The accused has been arrested by the police shortly after the attack.
According to officials, the accused, identified as Tejbir Singh, attacked teacher Lakhwinder Kaur while she was conducting a class at a government primary school. Two children present in the classroom, UKG student Prabhjot Kaur and Class 1 student Ajit Singh, also sustained serious injuries in the attack.
Talking about the incident, school teacher Surjit Kaur and village sarpanch Mandeep Singh said the incident occurred during regular school hours when the accused entered the classroom and threw acid at the teacher.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harish Behl of Sri Hargobindpur Sahib said the that the accused was arrested by Ghuman Police under the direction of Station House Officer Harjinder Singh Deol. He confirmed that the injured teacher and one of the children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Batala.
Police said the motive behind the attack is not yet known, and the accused is being interrogated. Preliminary reports suggest that the injured teacher is the aunt of the accused.
Earlier this year in March, a man allegedly attacked five people, including his estranged wife and minor daughter, with acid, after assaulting his wife with a machete in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The accused is currently absconding, police said. In another incident, a 13-year-old girl sustained critical injuries after an unidentified miscreant allegedly threw acid on her while she was returning from school in a village in Maharashtra's Sangamner taluka on Tuesday.
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