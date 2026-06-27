ETV Bharat / state

Odhisa Woman Suffers Burn Injuries As Jilted Lover Sprays Petrol On Her Room, Ignites Fire

Rourkela: A woman sustained severe burn injury after her jilted lover allegedly sprayed petrol in the room where she was sleeping and ignited a fire in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Santoshpur village under Bisra police limits in Rourkela at about 1 am on Saturday. The man was detected by a family member of the victim woman, spraying petrol through a pipe and lighting a matchstick.

Police said the preliminary reports indicate that the man used a pipe to spray petrol into the room through the window before igniting it. The 28-year-old victim sustained critical burns and was rescued by family members and rushed to a private hospital in Raurkela. Doctors described her condition as serious, police said.

"Petrol was poured into her room through a pipe, and then fire was set," the victim's father Jena Toppo said.