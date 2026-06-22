ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Woman Succumbs To Renal Infection Following C-Section At Bikaner Govt Hospital

Bikaner: A woman who had undergone a cesarean delivery at PBM government hospital in Bikaner died on Sunday. In this process, she became the second such casualty linked to kidney infection cases at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Sharda Nayak, who had been on a ventilator for nearly 20 days. Two days ago, another woman, Preeti, had also succumbed while undergoing treatment. Two other women are currently receiving treatment at the hospital for similar complications.

Hospital authorities said Sharda, a resident of Rampura Basti in Bikaner, was admitted to the hospital on June 3 and underwent a C-section the following day.

PBM Hospital superintendent Dr BC Ghiya confirmed Sharda's death. “She had undergone a Caesarean delivery at the hospital, and shortly after the operation, her condition deteriorated, and her kidneys virtually ceased functioning. She was admitted to the ICU in critical condition and placed on ventilator support. Despite the medical team's continuous efforts, she could not be saved,” Ghiya said.

According to Giya, she subsequently developed a kidney infection and was shifted to the intensive care unit on June 5 after her condition deteriorated. She had been on ventilator support for the past week and died on Sunday evening.

Sharda's father, Hiralal Nayak, alleged medical negligence and demanded an impartial probe into the incident. "We do not want compensation. The doctors responsible should be punished," he said, claiming that the hospital administration had failed to provide a clear explanation regarding the cause of death.