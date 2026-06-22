Rajasthan: Woman Succumbs To Renal Infection Following C-Section At Bikaner Govt Hospital
The deceased has been identified as Sharda Nayak, who had been on a ventilator for nearly 20 days.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:04 AM IST
Bikaner: A woman who had undergone a cesarean delivery at PBM government hospital in Bikaner died on Sunday. In this process, she became the second such casualty linked to kidney infection cases at the hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Sharda Nayak, who had been on a ventilator for nearly 20 days. Two days ago, another woman, Preeti, had also succumbed while undergoing treatment. Two other women are currently receiving treatment at the hospital for similar complications.
Hospital authorities said Sharda, a resident of Rampura Basti in Bikaner, was admitted to the hospital on June 3 and underwent a C-section the following day.
PBM Hospital superintendent Dr BC Ghiya confirmed Sharda's death. “She had undergone a Caesarean delivery at the hospital, and shortly after the operation, her condition deteriorated, and her kidneys virtually ceased functioning. She was admitted to the ICU in critical condition and placed on ventilator support. Despite the medical team's continuous efforts, she could not be saved,” Ghiya said.
According to Giya, she subsequently developed a kidney infection and was shifted to the intensive care unit on June 5 after her condition deteriorated. She had been on ventilator support for the past week and died on Sunday evening.
Sharda's father, Hiralal Nayak, alleged medical negligence and demanded an impartial probe into the incident. "We do not want compensation. The doctors responsible should be punished," he said, claiming that the hospital administration had failed to provide a clear explanation regarding the cause of death.
According to Ghiya, prima facie, multiple organ failure appears to be the cause of death. “After the kidneys, other organs also stopped functioning, and the patient was being provided oxygen support," he said.
Following the death, Congress workers staged a protest outside the mortuary. Earlier, another woman, Preeti, a resident of Suratgarh, died at the same hospital on June 19.
She had been referred from Nagaur to Bikaner on May 15 and was admitted to ICU on May 16 after developing a kidney infection. She remained on ventilator support for nearly a month before succumbing.
Officials said six women who had recently delivered babies at PBM Hospital had developed kidney infections over the past month. Of the six affected women, two have died, while two others, identified as Imrati and Kamla, are still undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Rural Congress president Bishnaram said that Sharda’s tragic death was caused by medical negligence. “Two women have lost their lives so far, and several others have suffered kidney failure. This is not merely a matter of statistics but a story of the pain and shattered dreams of the families who have lost their loved ones. Strict action must be taken against those responsible, and the affected families must receive justice and adequate compensation. Immediate improvements should be made to the hospital's arrangements," he said.
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