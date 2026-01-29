ETV Bharat / state

Woman Staff Gang-Raped In Chennai College Campus, Three Arrested

Chennai: Three persons, including a canteen owner, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman employee at Government Arts College in Chennai's Nandanam area, police said on Thursday.

Police said the survivor, a native of Ariyalur district, had come to Chennai in search of a job. With the help of her friend, she joined the canteen of the Government Arts College in Nandanam as an assistant 20 days ago.

In her complaint, the woman said the canteen owner, cook and a canteen staff had allegedly sexually assaulted her. She told a college watchman about this and with his help, she informed the social welfare department officials. Following this, the officials filed a complaint at the Saidapet All Women Police Station in Chennai.

According to police, based on the complaint, an investigation was launched and three persons were arrested. The accused have been identified as Muthu Selvam, canteen owner, Gunasekaran (56), a cook from Pudukottai area, and Karthikeyan, a canteen staff. Selvam has been running the canteen at the college on a contract basis for the last 12 years, they said.