Woman Staff Gang-Raped In Chennai College Campus, Three Arrested
SFI activists launched a protest in the campus against the incident and demanded strict punishment for the accused.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Chennai: Three persons, including a canteen owner, have been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman employee at Government Arts College in Chennai's Nandanam area, police said on Thursday.
Police said the survivor, a native of Ariyalur district, had come to Chennai in search of a job. With the help of her friend, she joined the canteen of the Government Arts College in Nandanam as an assistant 20 days ago.
In her complaint, the woman said the canteen owner, cook and a canteen staff had allegedly sexually assaulted her. She told a college watchman about this and with his help, she informed the social welfare department officials. Following this, the officials filed a complaint at the Saidapet All Women Police Station in Chennai.
According to police, based on the complaint, an investigation was launched and three persons were arrested. The accused have been identified as Muthu Selvam, canteen owner, Gunasekaran (56), a cook from Pudukottai area, and Karthikeyan, a canteen staff. Selvam has been running the canteen at the college on a contract basis for the last 12 years, they said.
Investigations revealed that victim is mentally challenged and taking advantage of her condition, the trio allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
"A thorough investigation is being conducted in this case, and steps are being taken to ensure that the accused receive the maximum possible punishment as soon as possible," an official said.
Meanwhile, over 50 members of the SFI students' union gathered at the college campus and staged a protest against the incident. They demanded that the government ensure the safety of the students and strict punishment for the accused.
