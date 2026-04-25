ETV Bharat / state

Woman Stabs Constable's Wife, Minor Son To Death In Durg

The apartment in STF Colony where the incident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman stabbed a constable's wife and his minor son to death in the STF Colony of Chhattisgarh's Durg on Saturday morning, police said.

The assailant, identified as Sarojini Bhardwaj, entered the house of Constable Lalitesh Yadav and suddenly attacked his wife, Rani Yadav, their nine-year-old son, Aditya, and daughter, Tania. While Rani and Aditya died on the spot, Tania was admitted to the hospital in a critically injured condition, police said.

Meanwhile, another child, Naina Yadav, somehow managed to save her life by hiding inside the bathroom during the frenzied attack. The incident had led to panic throughout the colony.