Woman Stabs Constable's Wife, Minor Son To Death In Durg
Preliminary investigations revealed Sarojini Bhardwaj and Lalitesh Yadav were in an illicit relationship. Sarojini visited Lalitesh's house a day earlier, when she was sent away.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST
Durg: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman stabbed a constable's wife and his minor son to death in the STF Colony of Chhattisgarh's Durg on Saturday morning, police said.
The assailant, identified as Sarojini Bhardwaj, entered the house of Constable Lalitesh Yadav and suddenly attacked his wife, Rani Yadav, their nine-year-old son, Aditya, and daughter, Tania. While Rani and Aditya died on the spot, Tania was admitted to the hospital in a critically injured condition, police said.
Meanwhile, another child, Naina Yadav, somehow managed to save her life by hiding inside the bathroom during the frenzied attack. The incident had led to panic throughout the colony.
It has been learnt that Sarojini had visited Lalitesh's house just a day earlier, when she was sent away. However, the mutual dispute and animosity escalated to such an extent that she took revenge the next day. Preliminary investigations revealed that Sarojini and Lalitesh were in an illicit relationship.
Police subsequently rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area of the crime, and initiated an investigation. A heavy police force has been deployed in the Smriti Nagar outpost area to ensure the situation remains under control. Sorojini was taken into custody.
Durg city Superintendent of Police Satyaprakash Tiwari said, "The accused woman entered the house and suddenly attacked the woman and children, resulting in two fatalities. One child is undergoing treatment. The accused is currently being interrogated, and a thorough investigation into the entire case is underway."
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