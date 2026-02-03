ETV Bharat / state

Woman Stabs Boyfriend To Death After He Blocks Her Mobile Number In Chhattisgarh, Held

Bilaspur: A woman stabbed her boyfriend to death in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday over an argument over blocking her mobile number, police said.

The incident took place in Shubham Vihar Teachers Colony under the Civil Line police station area. Bilaspur SSP Rajnesh Singh said the woman has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

The deceased, identified as Kamta Prasad Suryavanshi (25), lived in a rented house in the colony. He was a resident of Karra village and worked in a hotel in the Civil Line area, police said.

The SSP said, "The accused, Roshni Suryavanshi, went to Kamta Prasad's house and asked him to show her his phone. When he refused, an argument broke out between them and Roshni attacked him with a knife. Kamta Prasad succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Roshni and Kamta Prasad had met through social media and visited each other's homes. They both lived in rented accommodations."