ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: Woman Stabbed To Death; Boyfriend Arrested After Alleged Dispute Over Marriage

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him in Bengaluru's Mahalaxmi Layout on Sunday night. The accused has been arrested, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anjali (23), while the accused is Rajeev.

According to police, Anjali and Rajeev had met while working together several years ago and had been in a relationship for the past three to four years. Their families were aware of the relationship.

Police said Anjali's family opposed the marriage because Rajeev allegedly had a criminal background. Anjali subsequently agreed with her family's decision and began distancing herself from him. However, Rajeev reportedly continued to pressure her to marry him.

On Sunday at around 8.30 PM, Rajeev allegedly invited Anjali to dinner on Pipeline Road in Mahalaxmi Layout. During the meeting, the two reportedly argued again over marriage after Anjali refused his proposal.