ETV Bharat / state

Woman Stabbed To Death By Spurned Partner In Mohali Office, CCTV Captures Horror

Chandigarh: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly knifed to death by her colleague and spurned partner inside the office of a private company in Mohali, the horror unfolding in full view of others who tried to stop the attack but could not, police said on Friday.

The brutal assault took place on Thursday evening. The accused, 34-year-old Harjinder Mann, tried to kill himself with the same knife after repeatedly stabbing Dimple. Both were rushed to hospital, where Dimple, who had nearly 30 stab wounds, was declared brought dead, a police official said.

Dimple's family told reporters in Patiala they were shocked at what has happened and they had no idea about who Mann was and that he would go this extent to kill their daughter. A relative of Dimple said she was to resign from her job on Friday as talks about her marriage were going on and the family was looking for a prospective groom.

Mann, whose parents live in the US, is recovering from his injuries in hospital and has been booked for murder. Both Mann and Dimple are residents of Patiala, worked at the same office and lived in separate paying guest accommodations in Mohali on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

They had been working together at SRP Logistics, a process-oriented freight brokerage and business support company near Mohali's Bestech Mall, for nearly three years, police said.

Purported CCTV footage from the premises shows in graphic detail what happened -- the accused can be seen approaching Dimple sitting at a computer table, empty chairs to her left and right, from behind and attacking her. An employee seated at a distance appears unaware of the man entering the room.

Dimple then attempts to flee, but the man, believed to be Mann, follows her and drags her by the hair. As colleagues rush to help her, he allegedly brandishes the knife at them and continues the assault.

At the time of the incident, there was a shift change and only two to three people were present on the floor, with police saying the accused took advantage of this.