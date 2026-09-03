ETV Bharat / state

Woman Stabbed To Death By Husband In Delhi Hotel; Accused Attempts Suicide

New Delhi: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in a hotel in the Lahori Gate police station area in Delhi early Thursday, police said. The man later allegedly attempted to die by suicide, they said.

According to police, the 28-year-old deceased woman and the accused (29) got married around six months ago. The accused, a resident of Phalodi in Rajasthan, used to run a tea shop there. After marriage, the couple lived together in Rajasthan for about a month. Later, the woman came to Delhi and started working in a beauty parlour.

According to preliminary investigation, the man arrived in Delhi from Phalodi a day earlier and booked a room in Hotel Prince. An argument broke out between the couple in the hotel room over a family dispute. After the argument, the accused husband attacked his wife with a knife. He then attempted to die by suicide.

Hotel staff informed the police after finding both of them unconscious. Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and took them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead. The accused husband is undergoing treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Niharika Bhatt said that, as per the initial investigation, the husband stabbed the woman. The exact motive is yet to be ascertained. “Officials are trying to find out what led to the dispute and why the situation turned violent,” the DCP said.

No suicide note was found at the spot. Police are examining the hotel room, collecting evidence, and questioning hotel staff. They are also checking the couple’s background and whether any dispute existed after the woman started working in Delhi.