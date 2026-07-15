Woman 'Stabbed To Death' By Drunk Husband In Haryana's Karnal; Accused Absconding
The victim's daughter said the family was asleep when the attack took place.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 11:56 PM IST
Karnal: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband while she was asleep with her daughters in Haryana's Karnal late Tuesday night. The accused fled the scene after the attack, and police have launched a manhunt to trace him.
According to police, the accused, identified as Bhim, allegedly attacked his wife, Sita, with a sharp-edged weapon while she was sleeping at their home in Ramdev Colony. She sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police said the accused also allegedly attempted to attack one of his daughters, but she managed to escape unharmed.
The victim's daughter said the family was asleep when the attack took place. She said that when she woke up and found her mother lying in a pool of blood.
She alleged that her father was addicted to alcohol and frequently fought with family members after drinking. Despite repeated attempts by relatives to persuade him to change his behaviour, he continued to create disturbances at home, she said.
Relatives who arrived from Meerut after being informed of the incident said that Sita was the sole breadwinner of the family and was a daily wage labourer. They said her husband was unemployed.
Investigating officer Rajesh Kumar said the preliminary inquiry shows that the husband attacked his wife on the head with a weapon. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim's family. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family.
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