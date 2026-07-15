ETV Bharat / state

Woman 'Stabbed To Death' By Drunk Husband In Haryana's Karnal; Accused Absconding

Karnal: A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband while she was asleep with her daughters in Haryana's Karnal late Tuesday night. The accused fled the scene after the attack, and police have launched a manhunt to trace him.

According to police, the accused, identified as Bhim, allegedly attacked his wife, Sita, with a sharp-edged weapon while she was sleeping at their home in Ramdev Colony. She sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police said the accused also allegedly attempted to attack one of his daughters, but she managed to escape unharmed.

The victim's daughter said the family was asleep when the attack took place. She said that when she woke up and found her mother lying in a pool of blood.