Woman, Son Killed In Road Accident In Punjab's Tarn Taran
The mishap occurred when a car carrying the deceased collided with a tractor near Bhikiwind.
Tarn Taran: A woman and her son were killed in a collision between the car in which they were travelling and a tractor near Bhikhiwind on Amritsar-Khemkaran Main Road in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
Police said, the deceased were identified as Prabhjit Kaur and her five-year-old son Fateh Singh. Prabhjit's husband, Davinder Singh sustained critical injuries in the mishap.
According to police, Davinder, a resident of Behika in Asal Uttar, a taxi driver by profession, was enroute to Chandigarh to attend a weeding with his wife and son when the his Maruti Suzuki Dzire car hit a tractor carrying soil from the rear at around 8 pm on Sunday.
While Prabhjit and Fateh died on the spot, Davinder was critically injured in the mishap and was admitted to a private hospital. Locals said the impact of the collision was such that the trolley of the tractor was completely damaged. Locals gathered at the spot after the incident and called the police. The occupants of the car were taken out by locals and police personnel. However, by then Prabhjit and Fateh had breathed their last.
Sukhwinder Singh Babbu, a relative of Prabhjit said Davinder is recovering and his condition is stable. Meanwhile, after the incident, a few anti-social elements allegedly stole three tyres and the infotainment system of the ill-fated car. Police have registered a case and sent the bodies of the deceased to a government hospital for postmortem.
