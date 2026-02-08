ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Son Killed In Road Accident In Punjab's Tarn Taran

(Left) File photo of Prabhjit Kaur and Fateh Singh and (Right) the ill-fated car ( ETV Bharat )

Tarn Taran: A woman and her son were killed in a collision between the car in which they were travelling and a tractor near Bhikhiwind on Amritsar-Khemkaran Main Road in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Police said, the deceased were identified as Prabhjit Kaur and her five-year-old son Fateh Singh. Prabhjit's husband, Davinder Singh sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

According to police, Davinder, a resident of Behika in Asal Uttar, a taxi driver by profession, was enroute to Chandigarh to attend a weeding with his wife and son when the his Maruti Suzuki Dzire car hit a tractor carrying soil from the rear at around 8 pm on Sunday.