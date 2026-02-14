Woman, Sister Held Over Suspicion Of Poisoning Children In Punjab's Bathinda
The prime accused's two children died within a fortnight following which her husband lodged a complaint with police.
Bathinda: A woman, along with her sister and alleged paramour, has been accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son over the last 15 days by administering rat poison at Phulewala village in the Rampura Phul subdivision of Bathinda district.
DSP Manoj Kumar Sharma said that "Budh Singh, the father of the deceased children, on Saturday filed a complaint with the police that about 15 days ago, his nine-year-old daughter Sukhpreet Kaur died under suspicious circumstances and her family had cremated her. On Friday night, his seven-year-old younger son Fatehvir also died."
The DSP said, "Due to the untimely death of both the children, Budh expressed suspicion that they were killed by their mother. The police interrogated the mother of the deceased in depth following which she admitted that she had given the children rat poison." Fatehvir’s body has not been cremated and is currently kept at the Civil Hospital in Rampura Phul, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
He said, "After interrogation, a case was registered against the mother of the deceased children Jassi Kaur, her sister and Lakhi Singh. The police have arrested Jassi and her sister. This matter is being investigated in depth."
