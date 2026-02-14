ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Sister Held Over Suspicion Of Poisoning Children In Punjab's Bathinda

(Left) File photo of Sukhpreet Kaur and Fatehvir (Right) The accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Bathinda: A woman, along with her sister and alleged paramour, has been accused of killing her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son over the last 15 days by administering rat poison at Phulewala village in the Rampura Phul subdivision of Bathinda district. DSP Manoj Kumar Sharma said that "Budh Singh, the father of the deceased children, on Saturday filed a complaint with the police that about 15 days ago, his nine-year-old daughter Sukhpreet Kaur died under suspicious circumstances and her family had cremated her. On Friday night, his seven-year-old younger son Fatehvir also died."