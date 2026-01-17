ETV Bharat / state

Judicial Magistrate's Wife Shot Multiple Times In Jharkhand's Godda, Critically Injured

The woman, identified as Vandana Kumari, was initially rushed to a local hospital, but due to her serious condition

Representational Image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

Godda: The wife of a judicial magistrate, identified as Vandana Kumari, was shot at in Jharkhand’s Godda district on Saturday. She is critically injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhagalpur after being referred from a local hospital. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to official information, the incident took place in Gandhi Gram under the Pathargama police station area of Godda district. The primary findings suggest that a motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire and shot her three times.

Godda Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashok Priyadarshi confirmed the incident and said that a manhunt has been launched to trace the attacker. "The woman has sustained multiple gunshot injuries, and her condition remains critical. She has been referred to Bhagalpur for better medical care. Police teams are working on several leads to identify and arrest the accused," he said.

Police sources revealed that Vandana Kumari’s husband, Santosh Kumar Sah, is currently posted as a judicial magistrate in Samastipur, Bihar.

In her statement before being referred to Bhagalpur, the injured woman reportedly accused her brother-in-law and other family members of orchestrating the attack.

"We are probing the case from all possible angles, including personal enmity, family dispute, and any other motive that may have led to the firing," an investigating officer said.

