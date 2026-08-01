ETV Bharat / state

Woman Shot During Court-Ordered Property Possession In Chandigarh, Lawyer Arrested

Chandigarh: A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after she was allegedly shot by a 67-year-old lawyer during a court-ordered property possession exercise in Chandigarh's Sector 42 on Friday. The accused, who had reportedly been living in the flat as a tenant for 36 years, has been arrested.

The incident took place outside a flat near the Girls' College in Sector 42 when Manjinder Kaur, the owner of the property, arrived with police personnel to take possession of the flat following court orders.

According to police, the accused, identified as JPS Chadha, allegedly fired at Manjinder Kaur with his licensed pistol from the balcony after refusing to vacate the home. The bullet struck her in the head and she collapsed on the spot.

She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.

DSP Dheeraj Kumar said Manjinder Kaur was the legal owner of the flat and had come to take possession with the court's order and police assistance.