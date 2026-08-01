Woman Shot During Court-Ordered Property Possession In Chandigarh, Lawyer Arrested
The accused, who had reportedly been living in the flat as a tenant for 36 years, has been arrested.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Chandigarh: A 60-year-old woman was critically injured after she was allegedly shot by a 67-year-old lawyer during a court-ordered property possession exercise in Chandigarh's Sector 42 on Friday. The accused, who had reportedly been living in the flat as a tenant for 36 years, has been arrested.
The incident took place outside a flat near the Girls' College in Sector 42 when Manjinder Kaur, the owner of the property, arrived with police personnel to take possession of the flat following court orders.
According to police, the accused, identified as JPS Chadha, allegedly fired at Manjinder Kaur with his licensed pistol from the balcony after refusing to vacate the home. The bullet struck her in the head and she collapsed on the spot.
She was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.
DSP Dheeraj Kumar said Manjinder Kaur was the legal owner of the flat and had come to take possession with the court's order and police assistance.
"The accused lawyer had been living in the flat as a tenant for the past 36 years. When we asked him to open the door, he came to the balcony and fired at Manjinder Kaur. She sustained serious injuries and is being treated at PGIMER. The accused has been arrested," the officer said.
However, the accused's son, Dhruvamsh Pratap Singh Chadha, claimed the firing was an act of self-defence. He alleged that his mother was inside the house preparing food when she believed that seven to eight people were attempting to force their way into the flat.
According to him, the lawyer fired after seeing a group allegedly trying to enter the house forcibly from the balcony.
The family also disputed the police version, saying there was a stay order in the property dispute and denied that any valid court order had been issued for taking possession of the flat. They further alleged collusion between the police and the complainant, accusing the authorities of using force during the operation.
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