Woman Shot Dead After Altercation With Neighbours Over Assault On Brother In Ghaziabad
The victim's family and residents, enraged by the incident, reached the assailant's house.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Bhai Dooj turned tragic for a Ghaziabad family after a 36-year-old woman was shot dead following an altercation with the neighbours at the paternal home regarding an assault on her brother in Indrapuri Colony, under the Loni Border police station limits, on Saturday night, police said.
The police have taken several individuals into custody for questioning. Babulal resides with his family in C-Block, Indrapuri Colony, in the Loni Border area of Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR. His daughter, Puja, was married to Narendra, a resident of Dadri.
Puja had returned to her parental home to celebrate Bhai Dooj. On Saturday, a dispute arose between her brother, Aman, and some youths living in the neighbourhood. The conflict escalated, and the youths assaulted Aman. When Aman reached home injured, his family learned of the incident.
Puja, accompanied by her brother and other family members, went to the neighbours' house to lodge their protest. The confrontation intensified, and the neighbours began assaulting Puja and her family.
During this, shots were fired, and a bullet struck Puja in the head. She collapsed to the ground, and her family immediately rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendranath Tiwari, a report of a shooting was received from the Loni Border police station area.
The news of Puja’s death plunged her family into deep grief and chaos. Meanwhile, the victim's family and residents, enraged by the incident, reached the assailant's house.
They entered the assailant’s house and vandalised the property. The sudden commotion caused chaos throughout the neighbourhood.
Fearing an escalation of the situation, police forces from four different stations were summoned to the scene. Police officials managed to bring the situation under control by pacifying the crowd.
A police team and a forensic unit have arrived at the site to conduct an investigation. Further legal action will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint from the family members. Several individuals have been taken into police custody for questioning.
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