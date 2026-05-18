ETV Bharat / state

Woman Sexually Assaulted in Moving Car In Pune's Koregaon Park; 3 Arrested

Pune: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a moving car in Pune's posh Koregoan Park, police said on Monday.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil stated that on Sunday night, a woman had gone to a hotel in Koregaon Park for dinner accompanied by three female friends.

"After the meal, her three friends left the premises, while the woman remained there for some time. Two individuals seated near her struck up an acquaintance with her under the pretext of engaging in conversation. They remained seated there for a considerable period. Subsequently, the entire group left the venue together in a car, heading toward another hotel," Patil said.

Patil added that according to the woman's complaint, during the journey, she was sexually assaulted inside the vehicle.