Woman Sexually Assaulted in Moving Car In Pune's Koregaon Park; 3 Arrested
The Police have arrested three accussed in connection with the case.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Pune: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a moving car in Pune's posh Koregoan Park, police said on Monday.
Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj Patil stated that on Sunday night, a woman had gone to a hotel in Koregaon Park for dinner accompanied by three female friends.
"After the meal, her three friends left the premises, while the woman remained there for some time. Two individuals seated near her struck up an acquaintance with her under the pretext of engaging in conversation. They remained seated there for a considerable period. Subsequently, the entire group left the venue together in a car, heading toward another hotel," Patil said.
Patil added that according to the woman's complaint, during the journey, she was sexually assaulted inside the vehicle.
"She resisted the attack and demanded that the car be stopped. She then exited the vehicle, after which the perpetrators drove away. She immediately lodged a complaint with the police regarding this incident.
In connection with this case, the police have apprehended three accused individuals, and further investigation is currently underway.
The incident comes after the one in Nasarapur in Pune district where a 65-year-old labourer Bhimrao Kamble had sexually assaulted and murdered a three-year-old girl. He was arrested within hours, based on CCTV footage following outrage by the people.
Similarly in the Parvati area of Pune, a man was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old granddaughter.
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