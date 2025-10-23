ETV Bharat / state

Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Student With Higher Marks Than Her Daughter

Puducherry: A Karaikal court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment in the case of murdering an 8th-class student who was studying with her daughter. The convicted woman had killed the student by mixing rat poison in his soft drink.

Balaminakandan, the son of a Karaikal couple, Rajendran and Malathi, was studying in eighth class at a private school in the area. He was reportedly good at studies and had scored well in the exams. Sahayarani Victoria, the mother of a fellow student who was studying in the same class as Balamanikandan, did not like the fact that the child scored better than her own daughter and had planned to kill the boy.

Later, on September 2, 2022, Sahayarani Victoria mixed rat poison in a soft drink and offered it to the boy, who consumed it without realising it was poisoned. He passed away shortly after this.