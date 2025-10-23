Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Student With Higher Marks Than Her Daughter
A mother killed her daughter's classmate in September 2022 by serving him a poisoned soft drink. She has now been convicted and sentenced.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST
Puducherry: A Karaikal court has sentenced a woman to life imprisonment in the case of murdering an 8th-class student who was studying with her daughter. The convicted woman had killed the student by mixing rat poison in his soft drink.
Balaminakandan, the son of a Karaikal couple, Rajendran and Malathi, was studying in eighth class at a private school in the area. He was reportedly good at studies and had scored well in the exams. Sahayarani Victoria, the mother of a fellow student who was studying in the same class as Balamanikandan, did not like the fact that the child scored better than her own daughter and had planned to kill the boy.
Later, on September 2, 2022, Sahayarani Victoria mixed rat poison in a soft drink and offered it to the boy, who consumed it without realising it was poisoned. He passed away shortly after this.
Subsequently, Sahayarani Victoria was arrested and imprisoned, with the trial going on in the Karaikal court over the last three years.
The verdict in this case was delivered on Thursday, with the Public Prosecutor Selva Muthukumaraswamy arguing for the death penalty for the accused. After hearing the argument, the judge said that there was no sufficient evidence in this case to award the death penalty and sentenced Sahayarani Victoria to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20,000.