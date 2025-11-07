ETV Bharat / state

Woman Sentenced To 54 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing Boy In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur

Thiruvarur: The Thiruvarur Fast Track Women's Court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old woman to 54 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 18,000 for sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy.

Lalitha from Dediyur was working as an assistant at an anganwadi centre in Erawanchery area of ​​​​Tiruvarur district. In 2021, she had an affair with a boy who was then studying in Class X. Lalitha took the student to Ooty on October 26, 2021 and alleged forced him to have sexual intercourse with her.

The boy's parents had filed a missing complaint at the Erawanchery police station following which the police conducted an intensive investigation and found that Lalitha had taken the boy from Ooty and then to Velankanni. The two stayed in a lodge, said police.