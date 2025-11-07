Woman Sentenced To 54 Years Imprisonment For Sexually Harassing Boy In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur
The convict, who worked as an anganwadi centre assistant had taken the boy to Ooty where she sexually harassed him.
Thiruvarur: The Thiruvarur Fast Track Women's Court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old woman to 54 years in prison along with a fine of Rs 18,000 for sexually harassing a 14-year-old boy.
Lalitha from Dediyur was working as an assistant at an anganwadi centre in Erawanchery area of Tiruvarur district. In 2021, she had an affair with a boy who was then studying in Class X. Lalitha took the student to Ooty on October 26, 2021 and alleged forced him to have sexual intercourse with her.
The boy's parents had filed a missing complaint at the Erawanchery police station following which the police conducted an intensive investigation and found that Lalitha had taken the boy from Ooty and then to Velankanni. The two stayed in a lodge, said police.
The police, during an intensive search, found Lalitha on November 4 and rescued the boy. Erawancherry police then registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested Lalitha. The trial of the case was conducted at the Thiruvarur Fast Track Women's Court and it came to fore Lalitha had sexual relations with the boy.
Judge Sarathraj delivered the verdict in the case and sentenced Lalitha to 54 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of POCSO Act along a fine of Rs 18,000. The judge also instructed the state government to pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation to the boy.
