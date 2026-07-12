ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Woman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Performing Black Magic On Judge To Influence Verdict

Chikkaballapura: A 65-year-old woman has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly performing black magic on a judge to win a civil case.

Police said she sprinkled white mustard on the judge's chair and dais in an attempt to influence the outcome of her pending civil land dispute. The accused, identified as Manjula, a resident of Chikkaballapura city, was arrested after she was allegedly caught on CCTV sprinkling white mustard seeds on the judge's chair.

The incident took place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, July 9, at the 1st Additional Civil and JMFC Court in Chikkaballapura city. Court staff noticed the white mustard scattered on the judge's chair and immediately checked the CCTV footage, which showed the woman carrying out the act. Following the incident, the Court Administrator got a case registered against the woman at the Chikkaballapura police station.