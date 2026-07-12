Karnataka: Woman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody For Performing Black Magic On Judge To Influence Verdict
A 65-year-old woman has admitted to performing black magic to secure a favourable outcome in her civil land dispute.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
Chikkaballapura: A 65-year-old woman has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly performing black magic on a judge to win a civil case.
Police said she sprinkled white mustard on the judge's chair and dais in an attempt to influence the outcome of her pending civil land dispute. The accused, identified as Manjula, a resident of Chikkaballapura city, was arrested after she was allegedly caught on CCTV sprinkling white mustard seeds on the judge's chair.
The incident took place at 9:30 AM on Thursday, July 9, at the 1st Additional Civil and JMFC Court in Chikkaballapura city. Court staff noticed the white mustard scattered on the judge's chair and immediately checked the CCTV footage, which showed the woman carrying out the act. Following the incident, the Court Administrator got a case registered against the woman at the Chikkaballapura police station.
District Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey said the accused confessed that she resorted to black magic.
“A case has been registered at the Chikkaballapura City Police Station under the Karnataka Prevention of Witchcraft Act, 2017. It was noticed that a woman had sprinkled white mustard on the chair and table of the judge. A case was registered on the complaint of the court staff, and the woman was taken into custody,” the SP said.
“On Thursday, there was a hearing in the court regarding a land case related to her. She (Manjula) confessed during the hearing that she had practised witchcraft because she believed that it would help her win the case. The woman was arrested, produced before the court and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody," said Chouksey.
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