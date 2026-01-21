ETV Bharat / state

Bihar's Engineer-Turned-Sarpanch Gets President's Invitation For Republic Day Celebrations

By Rohit Raj

Motihari: Tanya Parveen, the engineer-turned-sarpanch of Siswa Purvi under Motihari block of Bihar's East Champaran, is being talked about not only in her state but in the national capital. As she has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations, the villagers are overwhelmed.

This invitation from the President of India has been extended under the Centre's Panchayat Empowerment Scheme, which facilitates outstanding panchayat representatives from across the country for their notable contribution in developing villages.

After pursuing B.Tech. and working in the public sector, she quit to contest the panchayat election to uplift the deplorable condition of her village. Upon being elected Sarpanch at just 32 years of age in 2023, she decided to contain the pollution caused by a sugar mill. In the last three years, she has freed Siswa Purvi from the shackles of backwardness and transformed it into a model village panchayat, earning accolades from Fayezur Rahman (50), her predecessor.

The Siswa Purvi gram panchayat office. (ETV Bharat)

"I served as Sarpanch for 20 years. But Tanya has worked wonders. The Central government has made the right choice. The Siswa model will now become the Bihar model," Rahman said.

Siswa Purvi has a population of approximately 5,000, with the majority reliant on agriculture. They lacked basic amenities like proper roads, water supply, and infrastructure for education or healthcare. But Tanya was determined to bring about change.

Her priority was to construct 50-kilometre rural roads under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Following this, she implemented the "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" (tap water to every household) scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission, providing clean water to 1,200 families. She strengthened Anganwadi centres and ensured 100% enrollment in them, and started a weekly mobile medical unit.