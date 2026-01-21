Bihar's Engineer-Turned-Sarpanch Gets President's Invitation For Republic Day Celebrations
In the last three years, Tanya Parveen has freed Siswa Purvi village from the shackles of backwardness and transformed it into a model village panchayat.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
By Rohit Raj
Motihari: Tanya Parveen, the engineer-turned-sarpanch of Siswa Purvi under Motihari block of Bihar's East Champaran, is being talked about not only in her state but in the national capital. As she has been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations, the villagers are overwhelmed.
This invitation from the President of India has been extended under the Centre's Panchayat Empowerment Scheme, which facilitates outstanding panchayat representatives from across the country for their notable contribution in developing villages.
After pursuing B.Tech. and working in the public sector, she quit to contest the panchayat election to uplift the deplorable condition of her village. Upon being elected Sarpanch at just 32 years of age in 2023, she decided to contain the pollution caused by a sugar mill. In the last three years, she has freed Siswa Purvi from the shackles of backwardness and transformed it into a model village panchayat, earning accolades from Fayezur Rahman (50), her predecessor.
"I served as Sarpanch for 20 years. But Tanya has worked wonders. The Central government has made the right choice. The Siswa model will now become the Bihar model," Rahman said.
Siswa Purvi has a population of approximately 5,000, with the majority reliant on agriculture. They lacked basic amenities like proper roads, water supply, and infrastructure for education or healthcare. But Tanya was determined to bring about change.
Her priority was to construct 50-kilometre rural roads under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA). Following this, she implemented the "Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" (tap water to every household) scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission, providing clean water to 1,200 families. She strengthened Anganwadi centres and ensured 100% enrollment in them, and started a weekly mobile medical unit.
"She has installed 200 solar streetlights, which have reduced crime at night and made women feel safer. Many panchayats receive funds but don't utilise them. Here, every penny is accounted for, and every scheme is tracked through a transparency app," Rahman said.
Sabir Alam (45), a farmer, said, "Earlier, our crops would dry up due to a lack of irrigation. The drip irrigation has doubled the production. The Sarpanch has also arranged for our training in organic farming. She had a canal dug up in our fields to save crops from getting flooded. It is a matter of pride for all of us that she received an invitation from the President on the Republic Day."
Women entrepreneur and SHG president Sania Khatoon (28) runs a self-help group. "Our 15 SHGs have received loans from banks. Now, we are running tailoring centres and providing employment. As I am a widow, our Sarpnach arranged for my training in tailoring for self-sustenance. Now my group employs 20 women. On January 26, we will all pray for Tanya," she added.
Under Tanya's stewardship, the panchayat has set several records. The revenue increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2023 to Rs 75 lakh in 2025, 2,500 man-days of employment were generated through MNREGA, 25 SHGs are generating a turnover of ₹50 lakh, and 10,000 trees have been planted, making it a plastic-free panchayat.
Tanya sounded elated. "This is a very important opportunity that I have been invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations. I express my gratitude to the Union Panchayati Raj Ministry and Bihar's Panchayati Raj department for this. About 10 Sarpanches have been invited from Bihar. We have implemented all seven schemes of the government in our panchayat. I strive to ensure that the benefits of all schemes percolate to the people," she added.
Motihari block development officer Rakesh Kumar said Siswa Purvi has brought top honours to the block, thanks to Tanya. "Her trip to Delhi will be an inspiration. Her work has also been praised by political parties."
"I congratulate Tanya. This is a moment of pride for Bihar. We will send more funds so that the pace of village development does not slow down," East Champaran DM Manoj Kumar said.
Tanya will leave for Delhi on January 24, after a farewell ceremony in the village. In the future, she hopes to focus on eco-tourism and digital panchayats.
Also Read