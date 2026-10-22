ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Woman Riding Scooty Dies After Kite Manjha Cuts Into Her Neck

Vidya Manjunath Goudar, a resident of Bharat Nagar, was running her own laboratory and was a lab technician ( ETV Bharat )

Hubballi (Karnataka) : A 38-year-old woman died after a kite manjha (glass-coated) string , allegedly coated with glass powder, got entangled around her neck while she was riding a scooty near Shivshankar Colony on Karwar Road in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Thursday.

The deceased, Vidya Manjunath Goudar, a resident of Bharat Nagar, was working as a laboratory technician, police said.

The incident occurred when Vidya was on her way to work. The dangerous manja string reportedly caught her around the neck, causing her to lose control of the scooty and fall on the road. She suffered severe bleeding and died before she could be taken to hospital.

Demanding an immediate ban on dangerous kite strings, Mohan Goudar, a relative of the deceased, said Vidya travelled along the same road every day to reach her workplace.

He said the incident highlighted the threat posed by manja to human life and called for an immediate ban on its sale and use.

Local resident Dr Anand Kumar said Vidya had her own laboratory and that her MANJ.

He alleged that glass powder-coated manja was being sold cheaply despite restrictions and demanded that authorities investigate how the prohibited material was reaching the market. He also called for legal action against those manufacturing, selling and using such strings.

Dr Anand Kumar further alleged that kites were being flown along the roadside near Shivshankar Colony despite objections from the public. He urged the authorities to take strict preventive measures to avert further fatalities.