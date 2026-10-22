Karnataka: Woman Riding Scooty Dies After Kite Manjha Cuts Into Her Neck
Vidya travelled along the same road every day to reach her laboratory and manjha string caught her around the neck causing severe bleeding and died.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Hubballi (Karnataka): A 38-year-old woman died after a kite manjha (glass-coated) string , allegedly coated with glass powder, got entangled around her neck while she was riding a scooty near Shivshankar Colony on Karwar Road in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Thursday.
The deceased, Vidya Manjunath Goudar, a resident of Bharat Nagar, was working as a laboratory technician, police said.
The incident occurred when Vidya was on her way to work. The dangerous manja string reportedly caught her around the neck, causing her to lose control of the scooty and fall on the road. She suffered severe bleeding and died before she could be taken to hospital.
Demanding an immediate ban on dangerous kite strings, Mohan Goudar, a relative of the deceased, said Vidya travelled along the same road every day to reach her workplace.
He said the incident highlighted the threat posed by manja to human life and called for an immediate ban on its sale and use.
Local resident Dr Anand Kumar said Vidya had her own laboratory and that her MANJ.
He alleged that glass powder-coated manja was being sold cheaply despite restrictions and demanded that authorities investigate how the prohibited material was reaching the market. He also called for legal action against those manufacturing, selling and using such strings.
Dr Anand Kumar further alleged that kites were being flown along the roadside near Shivshankar Colony despite objections from the public. He urged the authorities to take strict preventive measures to avert further fatalities.
Police Chief Warns of Strict Action
Following the incident, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase visited the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) Hospital in Hubballi and offered condolences to the bereaved family.
The Commissioner said a case had been registered at the Old Hubballi Police Station and that efforts were underway to identify those responsible for the incident.
He warned that criminal cases would be registered against people using manja to fly kites and that legal action would also be taken against those selling the dangerous string.
The Commissioner clarified that students would not be exempt from legal action and said those responsible would be traced and dealt with strictly.
Also read
Web Of Lies: How Hyderabad Scamster Used Fake Social Media Profile To Trap 1,000 Victims, Including 12 Cops
Former Soldier Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Kite String In Jammu