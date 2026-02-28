ETV Bharat / state

Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Then Thrown Off Four Storey Building In Odisha; Boyfriend, Jharkhand Man Arrested

The building from which the victim was thrown-off. ( ETV Bharat )

By Sushant Kumar Patra Paradip: A young woman who had left home to meet her boyfriend and get married in a temple was raped twice at two different places in a day and then murdered by being thrown off a building in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. Police officials said on Friday that the 23-year-old woman was raped, first by her boyfriend Somnath Ojha and then by a stranger, who, in the garb of offering help, took advantage of her and then pushed her off the roof of the four-storey building. He was later identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Dhanbad, in Jharkhand. Police have arrested both the accused and booked them under various sections of BNS for kidnapping, rape and murder. "The incident took place on February 22 after the woman left her house with plans to elope with her boyfriend, who had asked her to come to a temple by promising to marry her. However, he took her to a secluded place, raped her and abandoned her at Rahama bus stand," Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Verma told reporters.