18-Year-Old Woman Raped In UP's Banda
The victim had gone to light a lamp at a temple when the accused allegedly tied her hand and raped her, said police.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Banda: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Sunday.
Enraged by the incident, the villagers set the accused's motorcycle on fire, said police. Additional Superintendent of Police of Chitrakoot Satyapal Singh said according to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the woman had gone to light a lamp at a temple. The accused, Rajesh Kumar (24), who was already present at the shrine, tied the girl's hand with a scarf (dupatta) and raped her.
Singh said when the woman did not return home for a long time, her family went to the temple. Rajesh had fled, leaving his motorcycle and clothes behind. The villagers then began searching for him. When they couldn't find him, they set his motorcycle on fire, Singh said.
Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered, and the victim's medical examination was conducted on Sunday.
A large number of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and police personnel have been deployed in the village for security. Eight police teams have also been formed to arrest the accused, police said.
A day earlier, a woman from Uttar Pradesh has alleged that she was drugged and was raped by two men in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Based on the victim’s complaint, the police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.
Also Read
A woman from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped in Roorkee, Uttarakhand