ETV Bharat / state

18-Year-Old Woman Raped In UP's Banda

Banda: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man at Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Sunday.

Enraged by the incident, the villagers set the accused's motorcycle on fire, said police. Additional Superintendent of Police of Chitrakoot Satyapal Singh said according to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the woman had gone to light a lamp at a temple. The accused, Rajesh Kumar (24), who was already present at the shrine, tied the girl's hand with a scarf (dupatta) and raped her.

Singh said when the woman did not return home for a long time, her family went to the temple. Rajesh had fled, leaving his motorcycle and clothes behind. The villagers then began searching for him. When they couldn't find him, they set his motorcycle on fire, Singh said.