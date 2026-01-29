ETV Bharat / state

Woman Raped In Moving Car In Uttarakhand, Two Held

Rudrapur: Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in a moving car in Transit Camp area of Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, police said.

According to police, the woman, in her complaint stated, she was on her way to her workplace when two men approached her, offering her a lift, saying they were going to the same location.

"The incident occurred in the morning of January 25. The woman said she first stopped near the Shiva temple to look for an auto-rickshaw, but after waiting for a long time, she started walking towards the Ravidas temple and then towards Attariya Road. A car with registration number UK06TA8429 stopped next to her and offered to drop her at the location. She said the two men drove her around the SIDCUL area and when she resisted, one of the accused climbed to the back seat and allegedly raped her in the moving car. They then abandoned her in the SIDCUL area and fled," police said.

After this, the survivor went to the Transit Camp police station to lodge a complaint. The Transit Camp police immediately registered a case based on the woman's complaint and examined the CCTV footage from the area around the crime scene, which provided them with crucial clues.