ETV Bharat / state

Woman Raped At Knifepoint After Husband's Assault In West Bengal; One Arrested, Four Absconding

Sonarpur: One of the five men, who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint after her husband escaped following a brutal assault at Subhashgram in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was arrested on Sunday. The four others are still absconding.

The incident took place when the couple was visiting a relative's house in Ward number 21 of the Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality under the Sonarpur police station area on Friday night.

According to local sources, the couple had arrived in Subhashgram on Friday to visit a relative and at around 1:30 am, while they were heading towards a nearby house to sleep, they were allegedly followed by five men. The group intercepted the couple, subjected the man to a brutal beating and he managed to escape. After this, the perpetrators dragged the woman into a room, where she was allegedly raped by one of the accused.

Atish Biswas, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Baruipur Police District said one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and efforts are underway to locate the four other suspects.

The victim said that when she attempted to resist, the accused held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. The ordeal reportedly lasted for around an hour, after which she managed to break free and seek refuge in another house.

On Saturday, the victim filed a complaint at the Sonarpur police station. Based on this, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. While one suspect has been arrested, the others, including the main accused, remain at large. Investigators are currently conducting searches in various locations to apprehend them.

Locals alleged that anti-social activities have been ongoing for a long time in the area. They said that the presence of outsiders increases after dark, and gatherings involving the consumption of alcohol and cannabis frequently take place. They also alleged that narcotics are sold openly within the station premises. They claimed that despite informing the local councillor and the police several times, no effective action has been taken.

Residents are demanding the immediate arrest of those involved, increased surveillance in the vicinity of the police station, and strict measures to put an end to drug-related and anti-social activities.