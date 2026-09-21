Uttar Pradesh: Woman Pours 'Flammable Substance’ On Son, Grandson, Then Kills Self Over Argument On Pension
According to police, Sumitra Devi's (65) family, a resident of Dadupur village in the Falawda police station area, frequently disputed her pension money.
By PTI
Published : September 21, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST|
Updated : September 21, 2026 at 12:52 AM IST
Meerut: An elderly woman allegedly poured a flammable substance on her son and grandson following an argument over her pension money and buying a new phone, and subsequently died by suicide, police said on Sunday.
According to police, the family of Sumitra Devi (65), a resident of Dadupur village in the Falawda police station area, used to have frequent disputes over her pension money. On Saturday night, an argument broke out over the pension and buying a new mobile phone for her 14-year-old grandson, Uday.
It is alleged that during the altercation, Devi poured a flammable substance on her son Paramveer (45) and grandson Uday (14), leaving them severely burnt. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.
Sources said that following the incident, Devi hanged herself from a tree in the village. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the site and collected evidence.
The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said. The police are questioning family members and residents, and all aspects of the case are being investigated, they said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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