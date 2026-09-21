ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Woman Pours 'Flammable Substance’ On Son, Grandson, Then Kills Self Over Argument On Pension

Meerut: An elderly woman allegedly poured a flammable substance on her son and grandson following an argument over her pension money and buying a new phone, and subsequently died by suicide, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the family of Sumitra Devi (65), a resident of Dadupur village in the Falawda police station area, used to have frequent disputes over her pension money. On Saturday night, an argument broke out over the pension and buying a new mobile phone for her 14-year-old grandson, Uday.

It is alleged that during the altercation, Devi poured a flammable substance on her son Paramveer (45) and grandson Uday (14), leaving them severely burnt. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.