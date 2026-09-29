ETV Bharat / state

Woman Poses As Political Party Worker, Dupes Consultant Of Rs 82.63 Lakh In Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a woman accused of duping a private consultant of Rs 82,63,194 by promising to secure him a senior post in a national political party, and as funds for the party.

According to Sarkanda police, Chetan Anand Dubey came in contact with Nikhat Parveen Shabri, also known as Nikhat Shabri and Nikki, through Facebook in 2025.

The accused introduced herself as a worker of a national political party and claimed to have close contacts with senior leaders. She reportedly gained the complainant's trust by offering to resolve a land dispute.

The accused then took advantage of the complainant's interest in politics and promised to secure him a senior position in the party and help him join.

Money Taken In Name Of Party Fund, Paperwork

According to police, the accused collected money in the name of party funds, along with documentation, from the bank accounts of the complainant and his acquaintances Satish Agrahari, Ankit Pandey and Dr Gayatri Gupta. Cash was also allegedly taken.