Woman Poses As Political Party Worker, Dupes Consultant Of Rs 82.63 Lakh In Chhattisgarh
The complainant reportedly met the accused on Facebook in 2025, and their interaction later expanded to include claims about politics and personal assistance.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Bilaspur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a woman accused of duping a private consultant of Rs 82,63,194 by promising to secure him a senior post in a national political party, and as funds for the party.
According to Sarkanda police, Chetan Anand Dubey came in contact with Nikhat Parveen Shabri, also known as Nikhat Shabri and Nikki, through Facebook in 2025.
The accused introduced herself as a worker of a national political party and claimed to have close contacts with senior leaders. She reportedly gained the complainant's trust by offering to resolve a land dispute.
The accused then took advantage of the complainant's interest in politics and promised to secure him a senior position in the party and help him join.
Money Taken In Name Of Party Fund, Paperwork
According to police, the accused collected money in the name of party funds, along with documentation, from the bank accounts of the complainant and his acquaintances Satish Agrahari, Ankit Pandey and Dr Gayatri Gupta. Cash was also allegedly taken.
The total amount collected was Rs 82,63,194. The complaint alleged that when the complainant sought the return of the money, the accused threatened and blackmailed him.
"Chetan Anand Dubey was allegedly cheated of around Rs 82 lakh by Nikhat Parveen, a resident of Manendragarh, on the pretext of securing him a senior position in a political party. The woman was not associated with any political party but had social contacts. Criminal cases have also been registered against her," said Pankaj Kumar Patel, ASP City, Bilaspur.
Cases Registered In Multiple Police Stations
Sarkanda police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). During the investigation, police also added Section 119(1) of the BNS. Following directions from senior officers, a police team led by Station House Officer Pradeep Arya reached Khongapani in Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district and detained the accused woman from her residence.
Police seized a mobile phone, Aadhaar card, documents, and biodata belonging to the complainant from her possession.
According to police, cases had previously been registered against the accused at Jharakhand and Civil Lines police stations in Raipur under charges related to extortion, blackmail, gambling and other offences.
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