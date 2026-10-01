Woman Pilgrim From Telangana On Adi Kailash Visit In Uttarakhand Dies
The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Mandha Devamma, who was married to Malaya of MK Nagar of Secunderabad.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Pithoragarh: A female devotee from Telangana on a visit to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has died. She was staying at a homestay in Kuti village when her health deteriorated suddenly. She was taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gunji, where the doctors declared her dead.
The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Mandha Devamma, who was married to Malaya of MK Nagar of Secunderabad. She was provided first aid at the Kuti Post of the 36th Battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and then taken to the PHC in Gunji. Her body was subsequently taken to the hospital Dharchula. She is believed to have died of a heart attack.
Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Dharchula, Ashish Joshi, said, "Her body would be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received."
The higher Himalayan region is characterized by low oxygen levels that pose a risk to those with heart problems and the elderly. In May, PM Sudhir, a 53-year-old pilgrim from Nagpur in Maharashtra, had also died of a heart attack.
Till now, three devotees on the Adi Kailash Yatra have died this year. Experts recommend a health check-up before travelling. Those with any heart, lung or high blood pressure problems must consult a doctor. The travellers are advised to climb slowly as there is less oxygen at higher altitudes and also drink enough water so that the body is hydrated. At the same time, the travellers should not drink extremely cold water.
The travellers are also advised to carry warm clothes as the weather can change suddenly. They should eat nutritious, light, fresh and energizing food. They should immediately seek medical help on recognizing the symptoms of oxygen deprivation like headache, dizziness, shortness of breath or vomiting.
Adi Kailash is located near the India-Tibet border in the Pithoragarh district. It falls in the Dharchula subdivision of the district and is also known as Chhota Kailash, Shiva Kailash, Baba Kailash, and Jonglingkong Peak. Its elevation is approximately 5,945 metres or 20,000 feet above sea level. It is considered a replica of Mount Kailash in Tibet. One can go there after obtaining an inner line permit.