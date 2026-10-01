ETV Bharat / state

Woman Pilgrim From Telangana On Adi Kailash Visit In Uttarakhand Dies

Pithoragarh: A female devotee from Telangana on a visit to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand has died. She was staying at a homestay in Kuti village when her health deteriorated suddenly. She was taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gunji, where the doctors declared her dead.

The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old Mandha Devamma, who was married to Malaya of MK Nagar of Secunderabad. She was provided first aid at the Kuti Post of the 36th Battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and then taken to the PHC in Gunji. Her body was subsequently taken to the hospital Dharchula. She is believed to have died of a heart attack.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at Dharchula, Ashish Joshi, said, "Her body would be handed over to the family members after the post-mortem. The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report is received."

The higher Himalayan region is characterized by low oxygen levels that pose a risk to those with heart problems and the elderly. In May, PM Sudhir, a 53-year-old pilgrim from Nagpur in Maharashtra, had also died of a heart attack.