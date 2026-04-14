Woman Paraded And Tonsured In Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua; Four Arrested
The act was reportedly called a form of “punishment” decided by the community members.
Published : April 14, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Jhabua: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly humiliated and paraded through her village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district after being accused of eloping with another man, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Kakanwani police station area.
According to police, the woman was forced to undergo tonsure and made to carry her husband on her shoulders while being paraded across the village on April 13. The act was reportedly called a form of “punishment” decided by the community members.
The footage showed the victim’s head being shaved and her husband seated on her shoulders as she was taken in a procession through the village. After the video went viral, the Jhabua police arrested four individuals in connection with the case.
Jhabua Additional Superintendent of Police Pratipal Singh stated that the act was carried out by the woman’s husband along with members of the community. The woman had been accused of leaving her home with another man, and the accused allegedly justified their actions as a form of social punishment.
Police have identified 10 individuals involved in the incident, out of which four have been arrested so far. The arrested accused have been identified as Surya, Dilip, Babu, and Shailesh, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects.
Authorities confirmed that the woman’s husband, family members, and several villagers were part of the humiliating act.
Read More: