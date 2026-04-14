ETV Bharat / state

Woman Paraded And Tonsured In Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua; Four Arrested

Jhabua: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly humiliated and paraded through her village in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district after being accused of eloping with another man, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Kakanwani police station area.

According to police, the woman was forced to undergo tonsure and made to carry her husband on her shoulders while being paraded across the village on April 13. The act was reportedly called a form of “punishment” decided by the community members.

The footage showed the victim’s head being shaved and her husband seated on her shoulders as she was taken in a procession through the village. After the video went viral, the Jhabua police arrested four individuals in connection with the case.