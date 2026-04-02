ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Newborn Dead After 'Phone-Assisted' Delivery At Ayodhya Hospital; Facility Sealed

Ayodhya: A 32-year-old woman and her newborn allegedly died due to medical negligence after a delivery was conducted by "untrained staff" at a private hospital in Ayodhya, with the doctor directing the procedure over the phone, PTI reported, citing officials and family members. Following the incident late Tuesday night in Faizabad city, the health department sealed the hospital and launched a probe.

Suresh Yadav, a resident of Beniganj, said his wife Soni Yadav was admitted to Maa Parmeshwari Devi Memorial Hospital after she developed labour pains. The attending doctor, Anjali Shrivastava, initially informed them that her condition was normal.

According to the family, the doctor was not present at the time of delivery, and the procedure was carried out by a staffer. The husband alleged that this staffer was being guided by the doctor over the phone during delivery.

"After about half an hour, the staff handed over the baby and said he was not breathing. When we took the newborn to a nearby doctor, he was declared dead. Upon returning, we were told my wife's condition had worsened. She was then taken to another hospital, where she was also declared dead," Suresh Yadav told PTI.

The family accused the hospital of gross negligence, claiming that no qualified doctor was present during the delivery.

Acting on complaints, a team from the Health Department, led by Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Ashutosh Shrivastava, inspected the facility.