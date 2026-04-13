ETV Bharat / state

Woman Naxalite Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Kanker: A Woman Naxalite, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the security personnel in Kanker district in Chhattisgarh, police officials said on Monday.

"Naxal Area Commander Rupi, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the forest under Chote Betia PS limit", said Superintendent of Police Kanker Nikhil Rakhecha. "Body, along with the weapon, has been recovered from the encounter spot," she added.