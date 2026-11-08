ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed To Death In Kolkata Flat; Live-In Partner, Her Mother Arrested

The accused mother and her daughter following their arrest. (R) The victim, Sarthak Sarkar. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old live-in partner to death in the Garia area of Kolkata on Sunday, police said, adding that her mother has also been taken into custody.

The incident, which took place late Saturday night, has led to panic in the Fartabad neighbourhood of ​​Garia, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Narendrapur police station.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Sarthak Sarkar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas, who had been living with Sanchalika Basu in a rented flat in Fartabad. Locals said an argument broke out between Sarthak and Sanchalika on the night of the incident over an issue that quickly escalated into a gory incident. During the heated argument, Sanchalika allegedly struck Sarthak on the shoulder with a sharp weapon, wounding him severely. Sarthak collapsed to the floor and started writhing in pain. Alerted by a woman about the incident, neighbours rushed to the spot and discovered him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. When they rushed Sarthak to a nearby nursing home, doctors declared him dead.