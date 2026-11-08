Youth Stabbed To Death In Kolkata Flat; Live-In Partner, Her Mother Arrested
Police said an argument broke out between Sarthak and Sanchalika, during which she struck him on the shoulder with a sharp weapon, wounding him severely.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Kolkata: A woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old live-in partner to death in the Garia area of Kolkata on Sunday, police said, adding that her mother has also been taken into custody.
The incident, which took place late Saturday night, has led to panic in the Fartabad neighbourhood of Garia, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Narendrapur police station.
Police said the deceased has been identified as Sarthak Sarkar, a resident of Barasat in North 24 Parganas, who had been living with Sanchalika Basu in a rented flat in Fartabad.
Locals said an argument broke out between Sarthak and Sanchalika on the night of the incident over an issue that quickly escalated into a gory incident. During the heated argument, Sanchalika allegedly struck Sarthak on the shoulder with a sharp weapon, wounding him severely. Sarthak collapsed to the floor and started writhing in pain.
Alerted by a woman about the incident, neighbours rushed to the spot and discovered him lying unconscious in a pool of blood. When they rushed Sarthak to a nearby nursing home, doctors declared him dead.
Soon, personnel from the Narendrapur PS rushed to the spot and arrested Sanchalika and her mother, Moumita Basu, after the initial investigation.
The exact role of Moumita — specifically, whether she was present in the flat at the time of the incidnet, played any part in the altercation, or became involved in some other capacity after the incident occurred — is being closely examined.
Sujay Sarkar, the father of Sarthak, has accused Sanchalika of committing a premeditated murder. "Yesterday (Saturday), Sarthak set out for Diamond Harbour. When his car broke down, he took his sister's vehicle and went to Sanchalika's flat. Late at night, my daughter called to inform me that Sarthak was in a critical condition. When I called Sanchalika, she confirmed that Sarthak was grievously wounded. I urged her to take him to the hospital immediately, but she failed to do so. Instead, she murdered my son in a calculated manner," he said.
Atish Biswas, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of the Baruipur Police District, said, "The young man's girlfriend and her mother have been arrested in connection with the incident for interrogation."
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