Woman, Minor Son Burnt Alive On Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa: In a horrifying incident, a 32-year-old woman and her infant son were burnt alive by a group of villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Kalaiya village of Chaibasa under the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said Wednesday.

According to an official of Kumardungi police station, the incident occurred late Tuesday night when the accused allegedly barged into a house, poured petrol on Jyoti Sinku and her child, and set them ablaze. While both were charred to death on the spot, Kolhan Sinku (40), the husband of the woman, also sustained severe burn injuries in a bid to save them, police said, adding that he has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that rumours had been circulating in the village for several days linking the family to certain illnesses and other incidents. Jyoti was allegedly branded a 'witch' by some villagers, which ultimately led to the brutal attack," he added.