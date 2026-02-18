Woman, Minor Son Burnt Alive On Suspicion Of Witchcraft In Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Police said preliminary investigations suggest that rumours had been circulating in the village for several days linking the family to certain illnesses and other incidents.
Chaibasa: In a horrifying incident, a 32-year-old woman and her infant son were burnt alive by a group of villagers on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Kalaiya village of Chaibasa under the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said Wednesday.
According to an official of Kumardungi police station, the incident occurred late Tuesday night when the accused allegedly barged into a house, poured petrol on Jyoti Sinku and her child, and set them ablaze. While both were charred to death on the spot, Kolhan Sinku (40), the husband of the woman, also sustained severe burn injuries in a bid to save them, police said, adding that he has been admitted to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.
"Preliminary investigations suggest that rumours had been circulating in the village for several days linking the family to certain illnesses and other incidents. Jyoti was allegedly branded a 'witch' by some villagers, which ultimately led to the brutal attack," he added.
Senior police officials rushed to the spot to assess the situation, and additional forces have been deployed in the village to prevent any further unrest. A forensic team has also been pressed into service to collect evidence from the crime scene. An FIR is being registered under relevant sections of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, and other serious offences.
Police said that around 12 villagers, who allegedly conspired to execute the crime, surrendered at the Kumardungi police station on Wednesday morning. They have since been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Deputy Superintendent of Police Rafael Murmu said a thorough investigation is underway and strict legal action will be taken against the culprits. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Authorities said a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and identify any additional persons involved. The incident has once again highlighted the persistent menace of witch-hunting in certain rural pockets, despite stringent legal provisions against such practices.
