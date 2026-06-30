Woman, Minor Daughters Found Dead In Jaipur Farm Pond; Suicide Suspected
Govindgarh SHO Vinod Sankhla said the extreme step is likely to have been driven by a domestic dispute. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Jaipur: The bodies of a woman and her two minor daughters were found in a pond at a hamlet in Khejroli town under the Govindgarh police station of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.
A police team led by Circle Officer Shiv Sharma inspected the spot, and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected evidence. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio died by suicide, police said, adding that the elder daughter was 2.5 years old, while the younger was just eight months old.
Govindgarh police station house officer (SHO) Vinod Sankhla stated the incident occurred in the 'Lesva ki Dhani' locality. "The police station received information on Tuesday morning that the bodies of a woman and her two daughters were found in a farm pond. The deceased woman has been identified as Pooja Yadav, a resident of Khurrampura. Preliminary findings suggest that she ended her life along with her two daughters, Chitranshi and Harshita," he added.
Sankhla said the extreme step is likely to have been driven by a domestic dispute. A thorough investigation has been initiated into the matter, and police are questioning family members and locals to gather more information. The post-mortem and FSL reports will help establish the entire scenario that led to the incident, he added.
The SHO noted that the police, with the assistance of villagers, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the mortuary of Govindgarh government hospital. They will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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