ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Minor Daughters Found Dead In Jaipur Farm Pond; Suicide Suspected

Jaipur: The bodies of a woman and her two minor daughters were found in a pond at a hamlet in Khejroli town under the Govindgarh police station of Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

A police team led by Circle Officer Shiv Sharma inspected the spot, and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected evidence. Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio died by suicide, police said, adding that the elder daughter was 2.5 years old, while the younger was just eight months old.

Govindgarh police station house officer (SHO) Vinod Sankhla stated the incident occurred in the 'Lesva ki Dhani' locality. "The police station received information on Tuesday morning that the bodies of a woman and her two daughters were found in a farm pond. The deceased woman has been identified as Pooja Yadav, a resident of Khurrampura. Preliminary findings suggest that she ended her life along with her two daughters, Chitranshi and Harshita," he added.