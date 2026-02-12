Woman, Minor Children Drown In Rajasthan's Balotra
Police said Devi (29) fell into the water tank in a bid to save her six-year-old son Arjun, while three-year-old Dharmendra fell after following her.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Balotra: A woman and her two minor children were tragically drowned in a water tank in Nimba Ki Dhani village under Gida police station area of Rajasthan's Balotra, police said on Thursday.
As per the information, six-year-old Arjun accidentally fell into the tank on Wednesday evening, and his mother, Devi (29), jumped in to save him. Meanwhile, her three-year-old child, Dharmendra, also fell by following her to the tank. By the time the family came to know about the incident, all three had drowned.
The bodies were sent to the mortuary of Gida Hospital for autopsy. However, the process could not be performed, as it was late at night, and will be carried out on Thursday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the family. Devi was married around 10 years ago to Prem Kumar, who works as a plaster worker and usually stays outside the village for work. She lived with the minor children and her in-laws.
Gida police station officer Daltap Singh said that, hearing their scream, Devi's in-laws rushed to the spot and called the people nearby, who pulled the trio out of the tank and rushed them to Gida Hospital. "They were declared dead by doctors. Upon receiving information about the incident, the personnel from Gida police station reached the spot for investigation, and sent the bodies for post-mortem," he added.
Singh said the incident appears to be an accident, as the victims' family expressed no suspicion over it. A case has been registered based on their statement, and an investigation has been initiated, he added.
