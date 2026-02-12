ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Minor Children Drown In Rajasthan's Balotra

Balotra: A woman and her two minor children were tragically drowned in a water tank in Nimba Ki Dhani village under Gida police station area of Rajasthan's Balotra, police said on Thursday.

As per the information, six-year-old Arjun accidentally fell into the tank on Wednesday evening, and his mother, Devi (29), jumped in to save him. Meanwhile, her three-year-old child, Dharmendra, also fell by following her to the tank. By the time the family came to know about the incident, all three had drowned.

The bodies were sent to the mortuary of Gida Hospital for autopsy. However, the process could not be performed, as it was late at night, and will be carried out on Thursday, after which the bodies will be handed over to the family. Devi was married around 10 years ago to Prem Kumar, who works as a plaster worker and usually stays outside the village for work. She lived with the minor children and her in-laws.