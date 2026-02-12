ETV Bharat / state

Woman Mauled To Death By Tiger While Collecting Fodder In Uttarakhand; Body Recovered 3 KM Away

Haldwani: In a tragic incident, a woman collecting fodder for livestock was mauled to death by a tiger in the Fatehpur forest range here on Thursday, officials said. The woman's body was recovered by a team of police and forest department officials three kilometers from the spot.

The incident took place near the forest edge in the Ramnagar Forest Division under Mukhani police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Ganga Devi. According to local sources, Devi, along with her daughter-in-law Pushpa and another woman Hema Devi were collecting fodder when a tiger appeared on the scene and pounced on Devi and dragged her into the forest area.

Narrating the horrific incident, Hema said that when the beast pounced on Devi, they raised hue and cry and tried to scare the tiger away, but it dragged Devi into the forest. “We later informed the villagers about the incident," Hema Devi said.